Two men arrested for trying to smuggle drugs into Macon State Prison, police say

Officers pulled the men over for a traffic violation, but after smelling marijuana, officers found a large amount of drugs being trafficked by the two men.

MONTEZUMA, Ga. — Two Georgia men were arrested Sunday for trying to traffic drugs into Macon State Prison, according to the Montezuma Police Department.

Eddie Riley of Savannah and Koffi Amouzou of Clarkston were pulled over during a traffic stop, and officers smelled marijuana in the car, the department said in a Facebook post.

They say officers then searched their car and found a large amount of marijuana and other drugs in the car.

According to the department, this is not the first time Riley has been caught trying to smuggle drugs into Macon State Prison.

They say Riley had previously been arrested for trafficking drugs to Macon State Prison within the past month.