Two men arrested in Atlanta for armed robbery at Macon AT&T

The Sheriff's Office says on Wednesday the men entered the store with guns and demanded iPhones and iPad.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office arrested two men in connected to an armed robbery that happened on Wednesday.

The armed robbery happened at the AT&T store on 4975 Riverside Drive, according to a press release. Investigators arrested 26-year-old Gary Johnson III, of Macon and 23-year-old Julian Camerom Bowman, of Marietta.

The Sheriff's Office says on Wednesday the men entered the store with guns and demanded iPhones and iPad.

After getting an undisclosed number of items the two men ran from the store.

Later, the release says investigators received information that the men were in Atlanta.

Investigators notified Fulton County Investigators for assistance and both men were located in a home in the 3400 block of Amhurst Parkway in Atlanta.

Both men were taken to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Law Enforcement Center.

Johnson was charged with armed robbery and probation violation; he is being held without bond.

Bowman was charged with theft by receiving stolen property; he was released on a $5940 bond.