Peach County jail officer charged after Fort Valley block party shooting leaves 2 injured

Officers say there was a large crowd at the scene for an unauthorized block party when the shooting happened

FORT VALLEY, Ga. — Two people are in custody after an overnight block party shooting in Fort Valley.

According to a news release, officers responded to a shots fired call near Ronald Pride Boulevard and Evergreen Street around 2 a.m. Friday.

When they got to the scene, they found two men had been shot – one in the torso and one in the leg.

The men were identified as 23-year-old Brian Williams from Warner Robins and 22-year-old Jahseari Patterson from Cairo.

Both men were taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health in Macon by ambulance and are listed in stable condition.

“There was a large crowd at this location for an illegal and unauthorized block party and officers from Byron, Warner Robins and Houston County SO assisted us in crowd and traffic control at the onset of our investigation,” said Chief Lawrence Spurgeon.

Their investigation overnight lead to two men being arrested, 22-year-old Nicolas Wells and 24-year-old Jefferson Jones.

The pair are charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during commission of a crime.

Peach County Sheriff Terry Deese said Jones has been an employee of the sheriff's office as a jail officer since May 2020.

"He is a Probationary Employee and will be placed on Leave Without Pending Termination," said Deese.

If you have any information on the shooting, you can call FVPD at 478-825-3383.