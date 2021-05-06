Two men charged with murder after north Macon gas station shooting

It happened last week at a Circle K on Zebulon Road

MACON, Ga. — Twin brothers are now jailed on murder charges after a fatal shooting at a north Macon gas station.

According to a news release, Jones County investigators and the U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested 19-year-olds Divine and Divinity Taylor.

They were wanted for the April 29 homicide of Brandon Washington at a Circle K on Zebulon Road.

The two men were taken into custody in Jones County after turning themselves in to the U.S. Marshals, and then they were taken to the Bibb County jail and charged with murder.

CASE HISTORY

The fatal shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. April 29 at the Circle K on Zebulon Road.

The Macon-Bibb 911 call center took a report of a person down, and when deputies arrived on the scene they found Washington lying outside of his car with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators have not said what led up to the shooting yet.