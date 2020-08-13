Two men charged after Warner Robins man shot in the face

The victim told officers he was home alone when he answered a knock at the door and was shot

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Two men were arrested this week and charged in connection with a shooting that happened in Warner Robins on Monday night.

According to a news release, detectives arrested 26-year-old Damian Jackson on Tuesday and charged him with being an accessory to the shooting.

Then, on Wednesday, the Warner Robins Criminal Investigation Division, Narcotics Unit and SWAT unit executed a search warrant at a home on Alma Avenue.

Brandon Salinas was arrested and charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault, aggravated battery, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon x3, home invasion and possession of a firearm during commission of a crime.

The arrests stem from a shooting Monday night on Maplewood Drive.

It was reported to officers that the gunshot victim was home alone when he heard knocking on his door. He opened the door and was shot in the face by a man who ran away.

He was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health and his injury was non-life-threatening