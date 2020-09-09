Two men charged with drug possession after Bibb County traffic stop

Deputies stopped the car after the driver hit 99 mph in a 70 mph zone

MACON, Ga. — Two men from Tifton are in jail after a traffic stop in Bibb County Tuesday night.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were monitoring traffic on I-475 when they saw a car going 99 in a 70-mph zone.

Deputies stopped the vehicle and spoke to the driver, 31-year-old Marquis Milton and his passenger, 24-year-old Isaiah Vance.

While talking to Milton, deputies smelled marijuana and searched the vehicle. They found one gun and bags of marijuana totaling six ounces.

Vance is charged with possession of marijuana, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony. His bond was set at $5,700.

Milton is charged with speeding, possession of marijuana, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony.

The news release says he was wanted on several warrants in Tifton County, so he is being held without bond.