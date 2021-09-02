Two men charged with murder after Eastman drive-by shooting

The shooting happened in the Sunset community at the end of 2020

DODGE COUNTY, Ga. — Two men face charges of murder and aggravated assault after a December shooting in Dodge County.

According to a news release from the GBI, they were arrested Tuesday and identified as 30-year-old Carl Ivey Jr. and 22-year-old Corneilous Smith.

Those charges are the result of an investigation into a shooting in the Sunset Community on Dec. 30, 2020. Demonte Ivey was killed in the shooting, and Alize Lampkin was injured.

The GBI says Ivey Jr. was taken into custody at the Eastman Police Department and then booked into the jail. Smith was already in custody on unrelated charges.

Demonte Ivey was a football player at Dodge County High School from 2014-16. His former football coach told 13WMAZ that he excelled in both basketball and football, and that Ivey was well-liked on the field and in the locker room.

If you have information in the case, you can call the Eastman GBI office at 478-374-6988 or Eastman Police at 478-374-7788.