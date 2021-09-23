Two men charged with murder, armed robbery after April shooting in Macon

One of the two suspects was already in custody after being arrested this summer for an armed robbery

MACON, Ga. — Two men are now charged with the murder of a 55-year-old Macon man.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, they are 20-year-old Rahkon Howard and 29-year-old Andre Davis. Davis was arrested on Wednesday.

They’re now charged with murder in connection with the death of Timothy Williams at the corner of Columbus Road and Helon Street back in April.

Investigators say they determined the pair shot Williams during an armed robbery. He was found lying on the sidewalk and he later died at the hospital.

Howard was already in jail after being arrested in July for an armed robbery at the Houston Avenue Grocery in March. He’s charged with armed robbery, robbery, and murder.

Davis is charged with murder and armed robbery, as well as a parole violation from an unrelated case.