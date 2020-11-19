Two men charged with running a chop shop after Houston County car chase, investigation

Investigators say they recovered evidence of a chop shop and stolen vehicles after a car chase earlier this week

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Two Houston County men are charged with running a chop shop after an entering auto investigation lead to a car chase Tuesday.

According to a news release, the two men are 32-year-old Joshua Glover and 56-year-old Ronald Glover.

The release says deputies tried to stop a Hyundai Sonata at Elberta Road and Plantation Road because they believed suspects connected to recent car break-ins were inside.

The driver didn’t stop and led deputies on a brief car chase that ended with the vehicle being abandoned in the woods off Fairground Road.

After a search in the woods, deputies found one of the suspects, Joshua Glover.

The next day, investigators executed a search warrant at an address on Sullivan Road and recovered evidence of a chop shop, stolen cars and car break-ins.

Three cars, a utility trailer and tools were recovered. Two more stolen cars were previously recovered from the woods.

Ronald Glover was then arrested in the investigation.

The pair are charged with theft by receiving stolen property and owning/operating a chop shop. They are being held without bond.

The sheriff’s office says the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected.

If you have any additional information, you can call Cpl. Zachary Polk at 478-542-2080.