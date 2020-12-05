JEFFERSONVILLE, Ga. — Twiggs County investigators have busted two men accused of stealing church vans across the region.

According to a news release, it all began in March 2018 when the pastor of Stone Creek Baptist Church reported that the church’s van had been stolen and then the lettering had been removed on a second van.

Investigators found evidence at the scene that identified Christopher Cody, of Columbus, as a suspect.

As the investigation continued, a second suspect was identified, named Jerome Ketterer.

Both men were arrested and are being held at the Twiggs County jail.

The news release says evidence suggests the pair stole church vans in 10 other counties throughout Central Georgia – Bleckley, Houston, Bibb, Jones, Baldwin, Monroe, Ben Hill, Laurens, Swainsboro and Dublin.

Investigators say the vans were being stripped and sold for parts. Once the vans were stripped, the frames of the vehicles were left behind to be recovered.

