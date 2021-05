James Bailey and Christopher Sheffield were killed in the accident that happened late Saturday night.

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — Two men are dead following a car accident in Milledgeville late Saturday night.

The wreck happened around 10 p.m.

The vehicle went off of Gumm Cemetery Road NE and hit a tree.

According to Coroner Ken Garland, 55-year-old James Bailey and 56-year-old Christopher Sheffield were pronounced dead around 11 p.m.