Two men dead, woman in hospital after overdosing at north Macon motel

MACON, Ga. — Two men are dead and a woman is in the hospital after overdosing at a motel in Macon, according to deputy coroner Lonnie Miley.

It happened at the Motel 6 at 105 Riverside Parkway. The men were pronounced dead at the scene just after 2 p.m.

The woman with them was taken to the hospital but is expected to survive. The men will be sent to the crime lab for an autopsy. It is unknown at this time what type of drug they overdosed on.