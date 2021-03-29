Two men face drug charges after Twiggs County traffic stop

An incident report says deputies found meth and heroin

TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. — Two men face drug charges after being pulled over on I-16 in Twiggs County Saturday morning.

According to an incident report from the sheriff’s office, a deputy was working traffic enforcement when they pulled a car over for a ‘violation of equipment and registration requirements’ around 6:30 a.m.

The deputy notes smelling marijuana while speaking to the driver, identified as Ronald Sawyer.

A search of the vehicle led to charges against Sawyer and his passenger, Richard Dellinger.

Sawyer is charged with: trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a schedule I controlled substance, possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of marijuana less than one ounce, two counts of possession of drug related objects, two counts of possession of firearm by convicted felon, two counts of possession of firearm during the commission of certain crimes, affixing plate with intent to conceal, violation of registration requirements, window tint violation, and tag light violation.

Dellinger is charged with: trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking heroin, abandoning a controlled substance, possession of a schedule I controlled substance, possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of marijuana less than one ounce, two counts of possession of drug related objects, two counts of possession of firearm by convicted felon, and two counts of possession of firearm during the commission of certain crimes.