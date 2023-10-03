Two men in critical condition after traffic accident on Sardis Church Road in Macon

Bibb deputies say that a white Chevy Silverado collided with a black Ford Super Duty truck.

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash that happened in the 4700 block of Sardis Church Road on Saturday.

According to a press release, the Macon-Bibb 911 center received the call about the crash around 9:30 a.m.

Bibb deputies say that a white Chevy Silverado collided with a black Ford Super Duty truck.

40-year-old Russell Hammock was driving the Silverado, and 65-year-old Norman Kimbrough was driving the Ford.

Both men were taken to Atrium Health Navicent by ambulance, and both are listed in critical condition.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says that the crash is still under investigation.