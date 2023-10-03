Two men in the hospital after shooting

Two 21 -year-old men were in a parking lot when someone started shooting.

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an aggravated assault case that happened just after 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

It was reported that two 21-year-old men were in the parking lot of The Summit Apartments, when an unknown person started shooting. Both victims were taken to Atrium Health and are listed in stable condition.

Investigators are looking into what lead up to the shooting.

There is no information on the suspect currently.