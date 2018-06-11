Two men were killed by a drunk driver in a crash in Macon County Saturday.

According to the Georgia State Patrol post in Perry, the crash happened around 2 p.m. on Georgia State Route 128, near mile marker 16.

David Hannah, 52, and Corbin Davis, 29, were traveling together in one car, when Joshua Parkerson, 41, who was traveling in the opposite lane, crossed the center line and hit Hannah and Davis in a head-on collision.

GSP says Hannah was airlifted to the Medical Center at Navicent in Macon, where he later died. Davis was pronounced dead at the scene.

Parkerson was transported to Navicent by ground, and was treated and released with minor injuries.

He is charged with DUI, failure to maintain lane, not wearing a seatbelt and two counts of first-degree vehicular homicide.

