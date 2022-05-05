2 men rob bank on Ingleside Avenue

It happened at the CGR Credit Union around 9 a.m.

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after two masked men robbed a bank Thursday morning.

According to a news release, it happened at the Central Georgia Regional Credit Union on Ingleside Avenue around 9 a.m.

It says two masked men walked into the bank; one of them had a gun and demanded money from the teller.

After getting an undisclosed amount, the two ran away toward the back of the Abberley at Ingleside apartment complex.

The first man was wearing a black hoodie, black pants, black shoes, sunglasses, and gloves.

The second man was wearing a black Reebok logo hoodie, black pants, black shoes, sunglasses, and gloves.

Anyone with information about the robbery can call the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500.