Two men robbed a Macon Dollar General at gunpoint Tuesday night.

According to the Bibb Sheriff’s Office, it happened around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday at the location at 3407 Napier Ave.

They say two armed men came into the store and demanded money from the registers.

After receiving an undisclosed amount, they ran away in the direction of Hillcrest Avenue.

The first suspect was wearing a black t-shirt over a gray hoodie. He was also wearing gray pants and black and white shoes.

The second suspect was wearing a black t-shirt of a white hoodie and black pants.

Anyone with information on their identities can call the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500.

