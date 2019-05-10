MACON, Ga. — A teen is in jail and another suspect is still on the run after a string of armed robberies that happened Saturday in south Macon.

CAR ROBBERY

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says around 1 p.m. Saturday, two people wearing masks approached a woman on the 500 block of Moreland Avenue and demanded her car.

The office says they took her silver Hyundai Santa Fe with license plate RRE9645 and fled towards Houston Avenue.

According to a release from the sheriff's office, one man was wearing a yellow shirt, light blue jeans, and black shoes. The other man covered his head with a white shirt and had on a black shirt, blue jeans, and dark shoes.

Bibb deputies looking for men wanted in string of south Macon armed robberies

DOLLAR TREE ROBBERY

Then around 3:30 p.m., the release says two people fitting the same description robbed the Brookhaven Road Dollar Tree. The office says they went into the store and fired shots into the air while demanding money from the cash registers.

NUWAY ROBBERY

Nine minutes later at 3:39 p.m., the sheriff's office says they got a call about two customers being robbed at the Bloomfield Road NuWay. The office says the two men went into the restaurant and demanded money from the two customers. Once they took an undisclosed amount of money, they left in a silver car that matched the description of the Hyundai Santa Fe stolen earlier that day.

PERSONAL ROBBERY

Within the same hour at 3:52 p.m., the office says they received another call about suspects with the same description trying to rob a man while he was standing in his yard. They were trying to take his car and personal belongings, and after receiving an undisclosed amount of cash from the man, they fled towards the Bloomfield Road area.

No one was injured during any of the robberies, the office says.

ARREST

The sheriff's office says the stolen Hyundai was later found on San Carlos Drive Saturday. The suspects abandoned the car on Worsham Avenue and ran on foot towards the woods after a short car chase with deputies.

One of the suspects, later identified as a 16-year-old boy, was found walking near the 2600 block of Broadway by an off-duty deputy, the office says. He was taken into custody and charged with hijacking a motor vehicle and armed robbery.

The office says he was taken to the Macon Regional Youth Detention Center, and additional charges may be coming.

They're still looking for the second suspect.

Anyone with information can call the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

