Two men shot and killed at Warner Robins trailer park

It happened around 11:30 p.m. Saturday night at the Red Fox Run trailer park.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Two men died in a Christmas Eve shooting in Warner Robins, according to the Houston County sheriff's office.

They say it happened around 11:30 p.m. at a home on 84 Red Fox Run, in the Red Fox Run Trailer Park.

Lt. Matt Moulton says deputies responded to a call about a man unconscious and shot.

While clearing the scene, police say they found two men dead from gunshots.

Neither of the victims' names have been released.

The sheriff's office says they're still investigating. Anybody with information on the case can call the sheriff's office at (478) 542-2085.