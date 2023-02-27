Two men shot on Churchill Street

They're both listed in stable condition.

MACON, Ga. — A 26-year-old man and a 29-year-old man are in the hospital after a shooting on Churchill Street just before 10:00 p.m. Sunday, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

The men were sitting in a car outside a home when a white van pulled up and started shooting. Both men were struck.

They were transported to the hospital and are listed in stable condition. No one else was injured.

There is no other information on the suspect at this time.