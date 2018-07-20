Two men were shot outside of an apartment complex in south Macon Friday morning.

According to Sgt. Linda Howard with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just before 5 a.m., 18-year-old Tyveontae King and 20-year-old Raymond Respress were returning to the Majestic Gardens Apartments on Rocky Creek Road after a trip to the convenience store.

When the men got out of the car, Howard said, someone started shooting at them.

Respress was struck in the left leg, while King was hit in the right leg.

Responders took both men to the hospital in an ambulance. They are listed in stable condition.

The sheriff's office have not released the names of the victims or the suspect.

Anyone with information should call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME, or call the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at 478-751-7500.

