Two men shot, in stable condition in Macon

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that happened Sunday.
According to Cpl. Emmett Bivins, the call came into the Macon-Bibb 911 Center from the Villa Avenue and Grand Avenue area around 2:35 p.m.
Two men were shot and deputies made contact with them on Napier Avenue.
They are being treated for non-life threatening injures at Atrium Health Navicent.
They are both listed as in stable condition.
Investigators are currently beginning an investigation into what led up to the shooting.
This is a developing story.
