Two men shot, in stable condition in Macon

The shooting was called into the Macon-Bibb 911 Center around 2:35 p.m.
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that happened Sunday. 

According to Cpl. Emmett Bivins, the call came into the Macon-Bibb 911 Center from the Villa Avenue and Grand Avenue area around 2:35 p.m. 

Two men were shot and deputies made contact with them on Napier Avenue. 

They are being treated for non-life threatening injures at Atrium Health Navicent. 

They are both listed as in stable condition.

Investigators are currently beginning an investigation into what led up to the shooting. 

This is a developing story. 

