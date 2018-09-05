Two men are in the hospital after an accidental shooting in Pendleton Homes.

According to Sgt. Linda Howard with the Bibb Sheriff’s Office, a call came in for a person shot around 1 p.m. at Pendleton Homes on Houston Avenue.

She says when deputies arrived, they found two men had been shot – one in the hand, the other in the hip.

She says it appears one of the two men was playing with a gun and accidentally fired, shooting himself in the hand and the other man in the hip.

Ages or names are not available now. Howard says the two men are listed in stable condition.

