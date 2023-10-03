Two men accused of smuggling drugs, gun into Washington State Prison, Washington County Sheriff's Office says

They say it happened Monday after deputies saw a suspicious vehicle driving in the area around the prison.

DAVISBORO, Ga. — Washington County Sheriff's deputies stopped an illegal contraband drop Monday at Washington State Prison in Davisboro, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office.

While deputies were on patrol in Davisboro, they saw two suspicious vehicles not far from the prison, they said in the Facebook post.

During the investigation, they would discover that the two men in the car were trying to smuggle drugs and a firearm into the prison, they say.

The two people in the car, 25-year-old Ahmad Hany Essan, of Austell, and 21-year-old Michael Bernard Hazley Jr, of Stone Mountain, were arrested and charged with an array of different crimes.

Essan is facing charges of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute and trading with inmates without consent of the warden.

Hazley is also facing charges of trading with inmates without the consent of the warden and possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute.

