2 Mercer University students receive full-ride scholarships from Department of Defense

Graduating senior Mikayla Alves will receive a full ride for her masters program, while sophomore Alyssa Bonifacio will receive a full ride as an undergrad.

MACON, Ga. — The school year is coming to an end for colleges, but for two students, next semester might not be as stressful -- financially speaking.

Mercer University students Mikayla Alves and Alyssa Bonifacio were awarded the SMART scholarship by the U.S. Department of Defense.

The scholarship is known to be very prestigious and highly competitive. It's awarded to students who study science, math, and research for transformation (SMART).

Winners of the scholarship receives a full ride for the rest of their college tenure and an annual stipend, as long as they dedicate each year to working for the Department of Defense after graduating.

"Honestly, it takes a load off knowing that I will be covered and supported financially from my own personal finances, and knowing that full tuition is being covered allows me to focus on just school," said Alves.

"I just want to make things easier for my parents because they've already done so much for my family. I want to set an example for my younger siblings," said Bonifacio.

Mikayla is graduating this month. Her scholarship will be applied to grad school. Alyssa is a sophomore, so she will receive a full ride for the rest of undergrad.