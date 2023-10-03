Driver shoots two juveniles at Warner Robins party, police looking for driver

It happened Thursday at 100 block of Briarcliff Road at around 10:30 p.m., according to the Warner Robins Police Department.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Two minors showed up to the Houston Medical Center Thursday night with gunshot wounds, according to Warner Robins police.

Now, police are looking for the person responsible.

According to a police news release, officer showed up at the 100 block of Briarcliff Road at around 10:30 after a report of shots fired.

As officers were on the way, the Houston Medical Center reported that two people showed up to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

The police sent officers to the hospital as well.

According to the news release, a party was underway on Briarcliff when a person in a light-colored import sedan drove up and got into an argument with a group.

The driver then shot on the group and drove away, according to police.

Police say the two wounded people have serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

Warner Robins are looking for the driver.