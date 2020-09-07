Two more charged with murder in death of man found in Dublin yard

Police say Daniel Raburn was beaten and shot before being left for dead in the yard

DUBLIN, Ga. — Two more people have been charged with murder in the death of a Dublin man found in a yard Saturday night.

Dublin Police Chief Tim Chatman says 37-year-old Andrew Huber was arrested Tuesday and 27-year-old Thomas Harper was arrested Wednesday.

Chatman says their investigation shows a domestic issue led to the death of 39-year-old Daniel Raburn, and that Raburn was beaten and shot.

The murder charges stem from an incident that happened at 900 Village Circle on Saturday around 7:30 p.m.

Someone reported a man lying in the yard of the home and called police.

Raburn was found dead at the scene with a head injury.

His girlfriend, 37-year-old Brandilee Nicole Woodard Brady, was arrested and charged with murder.

That brings the total number of people charged with Raburn's death up to 3.

13WMAZ has requested the mugshots of the two men facing charges and this story will be updated when we receive them.