Two of five escaped Pulaski County inmates now in custody, U.S. Marshals offering $5K reward

Lewis Wendell Evans III was taken into custody in Warner Robins late Sunday night.

PULASKI COUNTY, Ga. — Editor's Note: The video in the story is from previous coverage on the inmates.

Two of the Pulaski County inmates are now in custody, as of Monday morning.

Lewis Wendell Evans III is now in custody.

According to the GBI, he was taken into custody in Warner Robins late Sunday night.

Tyree Jackson was also taken into custody Sunday. GBI initially reported Tyree Williams was captured in Warner Robins, but issued a correction saying authorities have Tyree Jackson in custody.

Police continue the search for the three other inmates.

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the direct arrest of any of the wanted escapees.

ORIGINAL STORY

Sheriff Danny Brannen says that inmates are supposed to be locked down around 11 p.m., and on Friday, only two jailers were working.

He says a jailer was in a cell talking to an inmate when another inmate attacked one of the jailers.

The sheriff says the inmates told the jailer they were going to kill her, took her personal car keys, and attacked the other jailer. He did not say which inmates were involved in the attack, but said they took a taser into the control room. The jailers were not injured in the attack.

According to Captain Larry Jackson, the inmates were traveling in a stolen white, 2015 Kia Sedona -- the personal car of one of the jailers. The plate number is CMP-8628.

WHO ARE THE INMATES

Tyree Williams charged with felony murder and home invasion for allegedly shooting a man in July 2020.

Dennis Penix is accused of killing two men in 2017 in a drug deal gone bad.

The other three are Brandon Pooler, accused of child cruelty; Tyree Jackson, who's charged in car-break-ins (captured); and Lewis Evans, accused of obstructing an officer.

Anyone with information on the case should call 911 or the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office at (478) 783-1212.