Two people arrested outside a church in Washington County trying to fly drone strapped with contraband into prison

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man and a woman were arrested in Washington County on Sept. 11 for attempting to smuggle illegal items into a prison in Davisboro using a drone. 

Deputies saw a suspicious vehicle parked at a church on Highway 231 in Davisboro. While speaking with the two people inside the car, they noticed a drone hovering over their heads, carrying a large object. 

They detained the two and found contraband attached to the drone as they were attempting to fly it into the prison.

34-year-old Courtney Nickerson from Cordele was charged with Criminal Attempt to Commit Felony, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felon, and possession of a firearm by a first-offender felon.

 26-year-old Lacie Rogers from Bonaire was charged with Criminal Attempt to Commit Felony and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felon.

