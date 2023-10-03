Mother and son dead after house fire in Crawford County

This is a developing story.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ga. — Two people are dead after a house fire in Crawford County.

A press release from the Crawford County Sheriff's Office says it began around 5:06 a.m.

They say deputies received a call about a structure fire at 982 Highway 42 North.

Two people, a mother and son, were discovered inside the home, the release says.

They have been identified as 80-year-old Ruthnell Jordan and 54-year-old Dennis Jordan of Crawford County.

They were pronounced dead at the scene by Coroner Sheldon Mattox.

Their bodies will be sent to the GBI crime Lab for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Get more news and information from 13WMAZ by downloading our 13WMAZ+ app on our Roku and Amazon Fire Stick devices.