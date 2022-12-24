Person dead after wreck on I-75 North identified

Fire Chief Edwards says that a vehicle caught on fire after running off the roadway and crashing in the woods.

MACON, Ga. — One person has died after a wreck on I-75 North and Rocky Creek Road.

According to coroner Leon Jones, a pick up truck caught on fire after a wreck on I-75 North.

Chief Edwards of the Bibb County Fire Department said they got the call around 4 p.m. on Saturday.

When they got there, they saw that the truck had run off the roadway and into the woods, and caught fire.

41-year-old Jerome Jarod Jarrell was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to coroner Lean Jones, Jarrell lived on Sardis Church Road in South Bibb.

He says that the truck lost control and hit an embankment, which caused it to catch fire.