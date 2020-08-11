'Horrific night': 2 dead, 1 seriously injured in violent attack at east Macon home

Bibb Sheriff David Davis says a previous resident of the home is now a person of interest

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two people were killed and a third seriously injured at a home in east Macon.

According to Bibb Sheriff David Davis, his office was called around 8 p.m. Saturday for people down at a home on McCall Road.

He says inside the home were two people, a man and a woman, who had been attacked and “bludgeoned” to death.

Another woman was found seriously injured at the scene and she is listed in serious condition at the Medical Center, Navicent Health.

Davis says through their investigation, they’ve identified a person of interest – 51-year-old Ronald Green. He says the house was a boarding-type house and that Green used to live there.

At this time, they believe the deaths were a result of a disagreement between Green and the deceased.

They are also looking for the homeowner, who Davis identified at the scene as 73-year-old Chester Novak.

The two people found dead inside the home have not been identified yet. Davis is asking for anyone with information on Green’s location to call them at 478-751-7500.

