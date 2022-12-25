Two people found dead in separate incidents due to freezing temperatures

Coroner Leon Jones says that two people have been found dead after sleeping outside in the cold temperatures.

MACON, Ga. — Two men have been found dead in separate incidents due to the freezing temperatures over the weekend.

Coroner Leon Jones says that first man has been identified as 43-year-old John Ragin.

He was found on Saturday at around 3:00, in the 600 block of Cherry Street behind the Truist building.

His family has been notified.

His body has been sent off for autopsy by the GBI.

Another man was found on Sunday morning at around 8:45 - 9:00 a.m., according to Jones.

He has been identified as 48-year-old James Leon Burch.

He was found in the 3900 block of Pio Nono Circle, beside a tool shed.

His body has also been sent to the GBI for autopsy.