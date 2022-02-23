Watch: 2 hospitalized after Houston County chase ends in rollover crash

Both the driver and her passenger were taken to the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent for their injuries

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Two people are hospitalized after a chase and crash that started in Houston County and ended in south Bibb Wednesday afternoon.

According to Lt. Brian Blanton with the Houston County Sheriff's Office, deputies tried to stop a car with an improper tag after the driver ran a stop sign.

Blanton says the driver refused to stop for Houston County deputies and was chased into south Bibb County where Bibb deputies used stop sticks to stop the vehicle.

Surveillance footage from the end of the chase sent in to 13WMAZ shows the car flipping several times before coming to a stop upright near a gas station and business by the old Whiskey River location on Pio Nono Avenue.

Blanton says both the driver and her passenger were taken to the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent for their injuries. Charges for the driver are pending.