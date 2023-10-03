Two people injured in crash on Broadway

A GMC collided with a tractor trailer that was leaving a driveway.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating another crash on Broadway near Flamingo Drive.

It happened just after 7 p.m. Saturday.

The Sheriff's Office says a GMC was traveling north on Broadway when it collided with a tractor trailer that was pulling out a driveway.

The driver of the GMC, 72-year-old Larry Ryder of Macon, and his passenger, 67-year-old Wanda Washington of Warner Robins, were transferred by ambulance to Atrium Health Navicent.

Both are both listed in critical condition, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says the crash is still under investigation.