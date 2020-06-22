DUBLIN, Ga. — Two people were shot in Dublin on Sunday.

According to Captain Ronnie Holmes with the Dublin Police Department, the two were alert when officers got to the scene.

The shooting happened around 5 p.m. on West Mary Street.

The condition of the two is not known at this time.

Anyone with information can call the Dublin Police Department at 478-277-5023.

This is a developing story, check back at 13WMAZ for updates.

