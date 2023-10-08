One person arrested in Kathleen after overnight shooting sends two to the hospital, sheriff's office saysa

According to the Houston County Sheriff's Office, it happened at around 12:39 a.m. on Sunday in Kathleen.

KATHLEEN, Ga. — Two people were hurt and one person was arrested in an early-morning shooting in Houston County Sunday, according to an overnight press release from the Houston County Sheriff's Office.

They say that members of the sheriff's office's patrol division were dispatched to 205 W. Houston Drive in Kathleen at around 12:39 a.m. where there had been reports of gunfire, according to the press release.

When they arrived, deputies found two people who appeared to have been shot, the release said.

According to the sheriff's office, 33-year-old Rashaad Dyquan Williams was arrested at the scene and was taken to the Houston County Sheriff's Office Detention Center.

Williams is charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault, but the sheriff's office says that the investigation is still on-going and additional charges are "expected."

Both people who were shot were taken to the hospital where the sheriff's office says they are "in stable condition."

If you have any information about the shooting, the Houston County Sheriff's Office asks you to call Sgt. Nate Noler at 478-542-2085 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 478-742-2330.

MORE THAN A NUMBER

More Than A Number is a Poynter-Stand Together award-winning project by Justin Baxley designed to help families of loved ones impacted by tragedy and trauma interact with journalists in a less intrusive way. Families are able to fill out a form about their family and also receive an in-depth guide on the next steps.

More Than A Number officially launched in August with a streaming special available on 13WMAZ+ for on-demand streaming. For any questions or concerns about More Than A Number, contact us here at the following email: MoreThanANumber@13wmaz.com.