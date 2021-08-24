2 Perry motels to be combined, converted into new apartment complex

As Perry continues to grow, people say there's a need for more housing. Tina Inman moved to Perry in March 2020 -- she says she searched for months but couldn't find an apartment.



“We wanted to start in an apartment until we decided to purchase a home, but it wasn't hardly any available in the area. It seemed like it was just full of houses,” said Inman.



Perry’s economic development administrator Ashley Hardin agrees there is a shortage and says this project can help.



“The developers that have a contract on this property did a housing study and it did show that there was 0% vacancies for one-bedroom apartments,” said Hardin.



The site is at 200 Valley Drive -- the former Green Derby Restaurant & Bar. It'll become 80 one-bedroom and 40 studio apartments.



“To see private investment, and somebody wanting to put $9 million to give this place a facelift and make it a resort style apartment complex that provides housing for our workforce and folks that want to live in Perry,” said Hardin.



She says the location is ideal.

