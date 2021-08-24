2 Perry motels to be combined, converted into new apartment complex

PERRY, Ga. — Two Perry motels will be combined and converted to a new apartment complex -- FairBridge Inn Express and Derby Inn will be connected and turned into a total of 120 apartment units. Mayor Randall Walker and City Council approved the $9M project aimed at helping the city's housing shortage.
As Perry continues to grow, people say there's a need for more housing. Tina Inman moved to Perry in March 2020 -- she says she searched for months but couldn't find an apartment.
“We wanted to start in an apartment until we decided to purchase a home, but it wasn't hardly any available in the area. It seemed like it was just full of houses,” said Inman.
Perry’s economic development administrator Ashley Hardin agrees there is a shortage and says this project can help.
“The developers that have a contract on this property did a housing study and it did show that there was 0% vacancies for one-bedroom apartments,” said Hardin.
The site is at 200 Valley Drive -- the former Green Derby Restaurant & Bar. It'll become 80 one-bedroom and 40 studio apartments.
“To see private investment, and somebody wanting to put $9 million to give this place a facelift and make it a resort style apartment complex that provides housing for our workforce and folks that want to live in Perry,” said Hardin.
She says the location is ideal.
“Within a 3-mile radius of this site. Off I-75 and Sam Nunn, we have almost 9,000 workers in the retail and hospitality industry,” said Hardin.
Inman looks forward to more growth in Perry. She says this can benefit people who aren't ready to buy a house.
“We want those people in the city as well. We want to welcome everyone to our community, and I love Perry, I think it's a wonderful place to live. I think this apartment complex will allow more options for people,” said Inman.
The developer is a Louisiana company -- Servio Capital LLC. They say the site will have a laundry room, storage room, and lounge. In addition, they're keeping the pool. So far, they aren't saying how much rent will be. They plan to close on the building next month.