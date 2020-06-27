Petitions calling for removal, preservation of Confederate memorial in downtown Perry

One says take it down and the other says just the opposite.

PERRY, Ga. — Two petitions are circulating around Perry.

One says to remove the Confederate memorial downtown and the other calls for the preservation of the monument.

The petition, "Remove the Confederate Monument from Downtown Perry," has 2,270 signatures. That's just shy of the 2,500 goal.

The anonymous petitioner says in the description that the statue is "a lingering symbol of oppression for many of the city's residents."

The petition calls for the destruction of the symbol in order to take steps toward welcoming minorities in Perry.

The other petition, "To save the Confederate Memorial from removal in downtown Perry," has 793 signatures with a goal of 1,000.

The petition's author is Mark Spivey, who put in the description that the mission is to preserve the history of those who died in the Civil War.

"This monument in no way shape or form represents slavery, oppression or racism," the description said.

The statue was donated by the Daughters of Confederacy and was placed in downtown Perry in 1908.

