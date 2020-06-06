MACON, Ga. — Ahead of Tuesday's primary election, we are highlighting candidates in some of our local races.

Vivian Childs and Don Cole are competing for the republican nomination for Georgia's 2nd congressional district. This is the area that covers parts of Macon, Albany, Columbus, and several other central southwestern areas of the Peach State.



Childs is a minister, mother, wife, and former educator. She also previously served as a Congressional District Chairman.

She's focused on ensuring a quality education for all children, supporting veterans and law enforcement, and slashing regulations for farmers.

To read more about Childs, click here.

Cole is a pastor, husband, father, and former speechwriter for US Agriculture Secretary, Sonny Perdue.

He says he's pro-life, focused on defending religious freedoms and the right to own and bear firearms, and wants to cut taxes and reduce regulations.

To read more about Cole, click here.

The winner of Tuesday's primary will face off against democratic incumbent, Sanford Bishop in November.

Bishop has held the position since 1993.

You can find extended interviews from each candidate below.

