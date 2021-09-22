Two separate accidents block all lanes of I-75S in Monroe County

The sheriff's office says one of the accidents involves one 18-wheeler and 9 other vehicles.

FORSYTH, Ga. — Drivers planning on taking I-75S through Monroe County should find an alternate route.

That’s because two accidents on the interstate have all lanes blocked, as of just before 3 p.m. Wednesday.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says one accident at mile marker 180 involves two 18-wheelers and one passenger vehicle.

Another accident at mile marker 179 involves one 18-wheeler and NINE passenger vehicles.

You can use Georgia 511 to find an alternate route.