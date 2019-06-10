MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an east Macon shooting early Sunday morning.

The sheriff's office says around 3 a.m., deputies responded to a call about a person shot near Cowan and Bowman Streets.

When deputies arrived, it was reported there was party at a nearby house.

Two women had been fighting in the middle of the street when unknown suspects began to shoot into a crowd of onlookers, the office says.

A 24-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man were both hit by bullets, and party goers fled the area when they heard shots fired.

The woman was hit around her right shoulder. She was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health where she is in critical, but stable condition, the sheriff's office says.

The man was taken to Coliseum Hospital for a gunshot wound in the right knee. He is in stable condition, according to the sheriff's office.

The shooting is still under investigation.

Anyone with information can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

