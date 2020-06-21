WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — One man and a teen were shot while walking near American Boulevard in Warner Robins on Sunday.

According to a press release from the Warner Robins Police Department, officers responded to a call at the 500 block of American Boulevard around 3 p.m.

The 14-year-old was shot in the leg and the 22-year-old was shot in the shoulder.

The men said they were walking in the area when they were shot, according to the release.

Officers located shell casings in the 400 block of Carolina Avenue. They later located a firearm in the 500 block of American Boulevard.

The 14-year-old was transported to Houston Healthcare and the 22-year-old was transported to Navicent in Macon. They are not related.

Criminal Investigations and Forensics both responded to the scene.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Josh Dokes at 478-302-5380 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

