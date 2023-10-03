x
Two shot on Walnut Street Friday, Bibb County Sheriff's Office says. Here's what we know

They are both listed in stable condition and are expected to survive.

MACON, Ga. — Two people were shot Friday in the 800 block of Walnut Street, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. 

The two people are being treated at a medical facility where they are listed in stable condition. 

They are expected to survive their injuries, the sheriff's office said. 

