Two shot on Walnut Street Friday, Bibb County Sheriff's Office says. Here's what we know

MACON, Ga. — Two people were shot Friday in the 800 block of Walnut Street, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

The two people are being treated at a medical facility where they are listed in stable condition.

They are expected to survive their injuries, the sheriff's office said.

