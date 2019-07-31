THOMASTON, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Corrections needs your help finding two Spalding County Correctional Institution inmates who ran off during work detail Wednesday.

They were identified as Zachary Rampley and James Owenby.

Owenby, also known as Hot Rod, is serving a sentence for burglary. He’s around 5’6” tall and weighs around 160 pounds.

Rampley is serving a sentence for aggravated assault and more than a dozen other charges related to drugs and motor vehicle violations.

If you see them, you should call 911 and not approach them.

WHAT OTHER PEOPLE ARE READING

RELATED: Sheriff lists 15 apps predators could use to target children

RELATED: Parents, the hashtags you're using could attract child predators