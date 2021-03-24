One senior at Mount de Sales Academy built a food pantry, a sophomore from that same school is now filling it up.

MACON, Ga. — Many people, including children, worry about where they can find their next meal. It's a problem all communities face.

According to United Way of Central Georgia, close to 23% of people in Macon deal with food insecurity. Two Mount de Sales Academy students are helping combat that statistic with what the creator calls a “blessing box.”

Once a week you'll find 16-year-old Tezhaivien Bryant at the corner of Orange Terrace and New Street in downtown Macon.



“I kind of feel like fate did it,” said Bryant.

He was walking from school one day when he came across the empty blessing box.



“If it was me, I would want someone who cares about me to fill it up.”



It was then he decided to load the pantry weekly.



“We come and fill it up every Friday, and the next day it would be empty,” said Bryant. “And I'd be shocked because we just put it in there.”



Senior Alex Mitchell had a feeling there would be a need for a food pantry like this.



“The start of COVID through the height of that, just seeing how that impacted the community and hurt so many families,” said Mitchell.



Loaves and Fishes Ministry helped with donations in the beginning.

Mitchell had no idea it would be as successful as it's been.



“It felt so great to see other people use my project to help the community,” said Mitchell.



Little did he know one of the most consistent donors also goes to Mount de Sales Academy.



“I've never met him before, but I may have to look out for him at school.”



Mitchell is set to go to University of Georgia in the Fall, but hopes people like Bryant will continue to fill the blessing box.



“With how helpful the community has been in handling this project hopefully keep this thing kind of going.”



Bryant plans on it.



“It makes me feel very good I know that I'm helping someone else,” said Bryant.

