Two teens arrested, charged after attempted apartment burglary

MACON, Ga. — Two teens have been arrested after a burglary in a Macon apartment complex.

According to a press release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the burglary happened at the Autumn Trace Apartments at 1745 Rocky Creek Road around 4:16 p.m. on Wednesday.

They say, deputies were patrolling an area near Rocky Creek Road when they got a call about a burglary in progress.

When deputies got there they saw two males run from the apartment where the burglary was reported.

The deputies chased after the boys.

One was holding a gun and dropped it as soon as the deputies caught up with him.

The other boy was apprehended in the store parking lot next to the apartment complex.

While deputies were investigating the incident, they discovered that the gun was stolen out of Bibb County.

The boys have been identified as a 15 and 16-year-old.

The 16-year-old is charged with burglary, obstruction, possession of a firearm during a felony, unlawful possession of a firearm and theft by receiving stolen property,

The 15-year-old is charged with burglary and obstruction.

Anyone with information in reference to this incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.