Two teens arrested and charged with murder in June shooting at a Macon car wash

MACON, Ga. — Editors note: The video in this article is from previous coverage of this incident when the Bibb County Sheriff's Office was searching for suspects.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office has arrested two teenagers in connection to the death of a man at a Macon car wash in June.

According to a press release, investigators identified a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old as suspects in the death of 59-year-old Freddie Crowell and had warrants issued for their arrests.

Both teens were taken into custody on Thursday without incident.

They are being held at the Macon Regional Youth Detention Center, without bond, for the charge of Felony-Murder.

The shooting happened on June 14 at the Supa Suds car wash on 590 Pio Nono Avenue.

It was reported that Crowell was shot at the car wash and walked over to the Macon-Bibb County Fire Station across the street.

He was pronounced dead on July 13 at 9:58 a.m. at Atrium Health Navicent.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can contact the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.