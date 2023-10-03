GBI: Two teens charged with murder of Barnesville man

When deputies arrived at the scene they found a 17-year-old with multiple gunshot wounds,

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BARNESVILLE, Ga. — Two teens have been arrested and charged with felony murder after the shooting of a Barnesville man according to a press release from the GBI.

They say at 6:25 p.m. on Sunday the Lamar County Sheriff's Office got a call about a man who was shot on Matthews Street in Barnesville.

When deputies and officers arrived they found 17-year-old Hakim Wellmaker shot multiple times.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died, the release says.

The GBI was asked to investigate by the Barnesville Police Department around 7:15 p.m.

A preliminary investigation shows Wellmaker was driving the people who shot and killed him, the release says.

Both teens are in custody at the Lamar County Sheriff's Office.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Barnesville Police Department at 770-358-1234 or the GBI regional investigative office in Milledgeville at 478-445-4173. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to Towaliga District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.